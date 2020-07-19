Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Glenn Edward Lett, 39, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Michael Wayne Neff, 35, was jailed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, warrant on a pretrial felon, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.

