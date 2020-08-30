BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Jason Scott Carpenter, 40, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, a capias, DUI second offense, SRL for DUI and RTSP-1. Bond was not set.
David Daniel Thompson, 22, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.