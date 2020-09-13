Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Samuel Shad Bays, 41, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession with intent. Bond was $30,000.

Gary Algredian Thomas, 50, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was $71,800.

