HUNTINGTON — Two men admitted to federal drug offenses earlier this month after being caught during investigations by Huntington police officers.
In the first case, Jaishawn Harris, 19, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance March 11 on a U.S. 60 motel for drug activity when they saw several people from at least two different rooms interacting with each other.
A car was seen pulling up to one of the rooms when Harris left one room with a woman and placed a bag in the trunk. Officers followed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop.
When it did eventually stop, Harris fled from the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly after. A search of the vehicle uncovered nearly nine grams of fentanyl in the bag Harris had placed in the trunk, Johnston said.
In an unreleased case, Johnston said Maurice Lavelle Miller, 31, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. As part of his plea he admitted to selling one gram of heroin Feb. 25, 2019, to a confidential informant at a Davis Street home in Huntington.
Both men face up to 20 years imprisonment when they are sentenced Oct. 12.