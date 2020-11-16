HUNTINGTON — Two local men have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Matthew Thomas, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with three counts of distributing heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base. He previously admitted that in May and June 2019 he sold heroin on three occasions to a confidential informant. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge when he is sentenced on Feb. 16, 2021.
Emmanuel Lee Whitfield, 25, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin after an incident in March 2019 when a confidential informant arranged to buy of 5 grams of heroin from him near 5 Washington Court in Huntington. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 22, 2021.
The cases were prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), which seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.