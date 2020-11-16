Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Two local men have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Matthew Thomas, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with three counts of distributing heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base. He previously admitted that in May and June 2019 he sold heroin on three occasions to a confidential informant. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge when he is sentenced on Feb. 16, 2021.

Emmanuel Lee Whitfield, 25, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin after an incident in March 2019 when a confidential informant arranged to buy of 5 grams of heroin from him near 5 Washington Court in Huntington. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 22, 2021.

The cases were prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), which seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.