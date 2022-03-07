HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington residents admitted in a federal court Monday to unrelated drug crimes.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 54, of Huntington sold a confidential informant 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl on May 11, 2021. The drug transaction took place behind Spurlock’s Huntington residence on North High Street. Testing by the West Virginia State Police Lab confirmed the substance was fentanyl. Spurlock admitted to law enforcement officers that he had sold significant amounts of methamphetamine and heroin over an approximate one year period.
In an unrelated case, Deandre Antonio “Little D” Ziegler, 31, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of a cocaine base, also known as crack. As part of his plea, he admitted he sold crack on five different occasions between July and August 2020.
Both men face up to 20 years in prison at their June 6 sentencings.
