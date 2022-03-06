HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to serve federal prison time after admitting to illegal possession of firearms.
Franklin Delano Chafin, 31, was sentenced to serve four years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson said a law enforcement officer responded to a reported drug complaint at a residence on 23rd Street in Huntington on May 18, 2019.
After leaving the home, the officer saw Chafin, who had been riding a bicycle and wearing a backpack. The officer and Chafin spoke, at which time the defendant refused to keep his hand out of his pocket.Chafin admitted he had needles on him that he wasn’t supposed to have because he was on probation. Chafin further admitted there was a gun in his backpack. The officer searched the backpack and recovered a loaded .357 Magnum Ruger revolver.
Chafin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his 2009 felony convictions for first-degree robbery in Wayne County Circuit Court and burglary in Cabell County Circuit Court.
In an unrelated case, Kevlin Jerrod Jackson, 41, was sentenced to serve one year and three months after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
As part of his plea, Jackson admitted that investigators executed a search warrant May 12 at his home on 7th Street in Huntington. Jackson, who left the home before the search, was arrested after investigators seized .45 caliber and 9mm pistols from the home.
Jackson admitted he possessed the firearms and, as a convicted felon, he had used another person to purchase the firearms on his behalf. He had been convicted of distribution of cocaine in 2011 and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.