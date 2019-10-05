HUNTINGTON — Two individuals admitted their guilt in federal court Monday in two separate cases involving embezzlement and drug charges.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Frances McComas, 56, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. As part of her plea, McComas admitted to embezzling $165,500 from the West Virginia Federal Credit Union in Huntington.
McComas admitted she took the money from West Virginia Federal Credit Union’s vault from 2015 to April 2019 as she worked as a teller for the credit union.
She further admitted to falsifying financial records of the bank to cover up the theft.
She faces up to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release at her Jan. 6, 2020, sentencing.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth Alexander, 33, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. As part of his plea, Alexander admitted he and another person sold heroin Aug. 1, 2018, to a confidential informant in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Jan. 13, 2020, sentencing.