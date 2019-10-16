HUNTINGTON — Two men pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court Tuesday to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the community.
Walter Ray Cavender, 50, of Mason County, admitted officers served a search warrant at his Evan Road home in Leon on May 16, 2018, and found approximately 300 grams of meth, which he admitted he intended to sell. He also was in possession of digital scales and about $1,300 cash.
In an unrelated case, Johnny Belcher Jr., 35, of Huntington, admitted Huntington police officers found approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets July 17.
Cavender faces up to 40 years in prison and Belcher faces up to 20 years at their Jan. 21, 2020, sentencings.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers oversaw the cases.