HUNTINGTON — Two defendants face lengthy prison sentences after admitting Tuesday to separate federal drug charges.
Travis Lee Cloninger, 30, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, the plea agreement and statements made in court proved law enforcement officers executed a search warrant June 5, 2019, at Cloninger’s Wayne County home and seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and 453 grams of heroin.
Cloninger admitted he had intended to sell the methamphetamine and heroin.
He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced July 19.
In a separate case, Tuniesia Monique Adams, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.
Johnston said on Nov. 29, 2016, Adams had transported 382 30mg oxycodone pills from Detroit to Fort Gay in Wayne County where she intended to sell them with the help of another person. When Adams met with that person, they were approached by law enforcement officers who discovered and seized the pills.
Adams admitted she had intended to sell the pills and that she had made previous trips from Detroit to sell pills in Wayne County.
Adams faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced July 19.