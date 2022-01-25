Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, left, and Mayor Steve Williams, right, stand with Joshua Flynn and Chancey Gee after they are sworn in as probationary police officers during a hiring ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder, left, and Mayor Steve Williams, right, stand with Joshua Flynn and Chancey Gee after they are sworn in as probationary police officers during a hiring ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Two new probationary officers joined the Huntington Police Department during a Tuesday ceremony.
The new officers, Joshua Flynn and Chancey Gee, were sworn in to their new positions in the Huntington Municipal Courtroom. Chief Karl Colder, who also joined the department in recent months, gave the officers their badges.
For future candidates, the department’s next testing date is Feb. 20.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.