HUNTINGTON — Two purchasing items are on the agenda for Monday night’s Huntington City Council meeting.
One is an ordinance related to the purchase of property near the Jean Dean Public Safety building for use by the Huntington Police Department as an added parking lot. The other is a resolution that would approve buying a new Chevrolet Silverado truck for Mountain Health Arena. Both items were previously discussed in a committee meeting.
The property on the table is located at 609 10th St. At the last Administration and Finance Committee meeting, Interim Police Chief Eric Corder said the department would use the property as a parking lot.
“We currently only have one small designated parking lot at the department, with very limited street parking on 7th Avenue,” Corder said.
He said the owner agreed to a purchase price of $80,000 with forgiveness of $2,692 in fees. The chief also said the building had been vacant for some time. According to Cabell County Assessor’s Office records, the property’s total appraised value is $129,000.
During the committee meeting, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh asked if the city has an estimate on turning the property into a parking lot. City Manager Hank Dial said the city did not have the cost at that time, but two buildings would need to be demolished on the property. A typical estimate is between $3,000 and $4,000 on demolishing a building, he said. The committee gave the item a favorable recommendation.
The truck is a 2022 Chevy Silverado flatbed truck with removable side railing to move equipment around the arena and lodging dock, said Dan Underwood, director of purchasing.
In the Administration and Finance Committee meeting, he told committee members that a bid was put out for the vehicle in August. One bid came back from Whiteside of St. Clairsville, Ohio, for $47,684. Councilman Pat Jones asked during the meeting why the city only received one bid. Underwood said it is difficult to buy trucks right now, in his experience, and Jones replied that his next question was going to be about a lack of supply in the market. The committee sent this on with a favorable recommendation.
Council members are also expected to discuss the creation of a coordinator of diversity development Monday. At the last Administration and Finance Committee meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said this part-time position would be in the city’s Human Resources Department. This received a favorable recommendation from the Administration and Finance Committee.
A resolution is also on the agenda to approve the fall street paving program. The city of Huntington recently announced the list, which identifies projects in all nine City Council districts.
The Huntington City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Huntington City Hall. The work session will begin at 7 p.m.