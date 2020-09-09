ASHLAND — Radio personalities Mark “Woody” Wood and Jon Brannon are warming up the Tri-State airwaves once again.
The two were part of iHeartRadio’s B97’s morning team “The Woody Show” before being laid off in January.
On Tuesday, “Woody and the Professor” made their debut with KOOL HITS 105.7, which is based in Ashland. The station is locally owned and plays oldies and classic hits.
“They have been our competitors and now have become part of our family,” said Jim Forrest, the station’s general manager. “We are excited to welcome them back to the airwaves, especially here at KOOL HITS 105.7, and hope it is for a very long time.”
Wood is a radio veteran of nearly 30 years and a Marshall University alumnus. Brannon is originally from West Virginia and now calls Ashland home. Both say they are proud to serve their community once again by offering live entertainment starting at 6 a.m. every weekday.
“I am thrilled to be back on the air with Woody for a locally owned station that puts its local community first. Live and local is where it’s at, and that’s what KOOL HITS is all about,” Brannon said.
“I’m very excited to work with local people serving the community,” Wood said. “The entire staff of KOOL HITS has been very welcoming, and the Professor and I can’t wait to get to work.”