HUNTINGTON — Two women previously indicted in June 2021 in a murder and kidnapping case were re-indicted January.
Zinya Rose Dooley, 38, and Freda K. Ingels, 42, were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of murder and malicious assault. Dooley was also indicted on two counts of kidnapping of Bertha Bryant and Pollyanna Graybeal in 2020.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said the re-indictment was for minor word changes in the descriptions of charges by the West Virginia Legislature.
“There were very minor statutory language changes by the Legislature in 2021,” Hammers told The Herald-Dispatch. “They changed some words in the statute, but the elements of the crime are still the same.”
The investigation began when police were notified Dec. 12, 2020, of two women being held captive in the 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Police removed Bryant and Graybeal from a home before taking them to a hospital, according to former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
Dooley and Ingels are accused of striking Bryant in the head and body multiple times with their hands, feet and foreign objects in front of witnesses.
Bryant died from her injuries — the autopsy stated cause of death as “intra-cranial hematoma” — Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
The investigation by police showed the women were held from Dec. 9-12 and beaten by at least two others.
Graybeal accused Dooley of using psychological and physical abuse to intimidate them. She accused Dooley of breaking her teeth and bones in her face by striking her with both open and closed fists and being kicked in the face.
Graybeal has reconstructive surgery on her face to correct the injuries.
Dooley is lodged in Western Regional Jail. Ingels is lodged in South Central Regional Jail.
The case will be presented in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in January.
Jacob Lee Fraley (Huntington): Malicious assault; domestic battery; interfering with emergency communications
Bradley T. Plumley (Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery; possession of a controlled substance
Matthew C. Medley Jr. (Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery
Leslie M. Alexander (Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery
Jared Matthew Bogle (Huntington): Domestic battery; obstructing an officer; two counts of failure to register as a sex offender
