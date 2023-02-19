The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Two women previously indicted in June 2021 in a murder and kidnapping case were re-indicted January.

Zinya Rose Dooley, 38, and Freda K. Ingels, 42, were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of murder and malicious assault. Dooley was also indicted on two counts of kidnapping of Bertha Bryant and Pollyanna Graybeal in 2020.

