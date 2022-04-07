HUNTINGTON — Two Republicans seeking a spot on the Cabell County Commission will face off in the upcoming primary election.
Two seats on the Cabell County Commission will be on the ballot this year. One is a regular term in the 1st Magisterial District and the other is an unexpired term in the 3rd Magisterial District.
Two Republicans, Alvin Bowyer and Liza Caldwell, are vying for a chance in the May 10 primary election in the 1st Magisterial District. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Jim Morgan in the Nov. 8 general election. The term will be six years.
Bowyer is the president of AB Ministorage Inc. and president and a Realtor of Century 21 Homes & Land. In addition to his real estate work in multiple counties in the region, he has 16 years of experience as the finance director of Big Sandy Superstore Arena, now known as Mountain Health Arena.
“I’ve got a wealth of experience not only with financial workings but also managerial functions, and I’d like to put that to work for the citizens of Cabell County,” he said.
One of the biggest issues facing Cabell County is its revenue, Bowyer said. The county needs to protect levies and the services funded by them to assist residents. Rising health care plan costs for employees and jail costs are other areas of concern, he said.
On the levy issue, Bowyer said the county should promote education about them and the services provided by the funds. Research, evaluations and discussions with employees should be conducted on health care plans to choose the right plan for employees, he said. While the county is paying off its jail bill, the county has costs from housing inmates, and that could be addressed with educational programs for jobs and to control drug use.
While they may not always agree, commissioners must work together to address residents’ concerns, Bowyer said.
Caldwell is the president of Williamson Mining and Manufacturing. She has also served on civic boards, such as the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority.
“Now that I’m retired, I see that I still have that drive to want to help the county as a whole because … if one area succeeds, we all succeed,” she said.
She said municipalities in the county have different needs and county officials can provide them with tools to address them.
Population loss is one of the biggest issues facing Cabell County, she said. That ties in with other issues, such as addressing infrastructure, development and transparency in county government. She sees the commission’s role as a bridge between local residents and the state. By growing the county, officials can seek more help from the state and officials who represent the county. Another big decision on the county’s plate is to fund projects with its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
As someone who has worked with teams as a volunteer on community projects, such as a board member of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, and professionally, with experience in the management of commercial properties in Huntington, Caldwell said she will have no issue working with other commissioners to meet goals that would support the county.
Responses to candidate questionnaires from Bowyer and Caldwell can be read at www.herald-dispatch.com.