HUNTINGTON — Dads and daughters spent Monday afternoon at the Cabell County Public Library learning proper hair care techniques, how to identify the texture of hair, basic product knowledge and quick styles.

Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta’s Hair Studio hosted the event. The two salons have partnered before to offer hair care classes.

