Vonyetta Taylor, owner of Vonyetta’s Hair Studio, speaks with Corey Clark, of Chesapeake, as fathers come out to learn proper hair care techniques for their daughters during a workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta’s Hair Studio on Monday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Krystal Chukwuemeka, owner of Southside Wellness Studio, speaks to Corey Clark, of Chesapeake, Ohio, during a father-daughter hair care workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta’s Hair Studio on Monday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Corey Clark, of Chesapeake, Ohio, listens to Vonyetta Taylor, owner of Vonyetta's Hair Studio, during a father-daughter hair care workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta's Hair Studio on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Chris Shanklin, of Huntington, works with a mannequin as fathers come out to learn proper hair care techniques for their daughters during a workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta’s Hair Studio on Monday at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Fathers come out to learn proper hair care techniques for their daughters during a workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta's Hair Studio on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Krystal Chukwuemeka, owner of Southside Wellness Studio, films Corey Clark, of Chesapeake, Ohio, as he learns to braid during a father-daughter hair care workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta's Hair Studio on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
RaShad Sanders, of Huntington, combs through hair on a mannequin during a father-daughter hair care workshop presented by Southside Wellness Studio and Vonyetta's Hair Studio on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Dads and daughters spent Monday afternoon at the Cabell County Public Library learning proper hair care techniques, how to identify the texture of hair, basic product knowledge and quick styles.
“There’s a lot of biracial kids around here. So you get a biracial kid and say the kids is with the set that doesn’t know how to identify that type of hair; it’s a mixture. What do they do? They need help,” said Vonyetta Taylor, owner of Vonyetta’s Hair Studio on why they decided to offer the hair care classes.
This event was specifically for fathers who take care of their daughters either part time or full time.
“For so long it was moms, moms, moms, but now we’re starting to see an increase of dads that have to take care of daughters with hair,” Taylor said. “The dad needs to know how to maintain the child’s hair so they can get up and go to school.”
She says a lot of boys also have long hair that needs maintenance and that dads should not be nervous or intimidated to learn about their child’s hair care needs.
