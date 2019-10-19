HURRICANE, W.Va. — A man broke into a few houses Friday morning along Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, West Virginia, and then went on the run, according to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.
Edwards said two local schools, West Teays Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School, were placed on lockdown as police searched for the man.
Around 11:30 a.m., a suspect was located in the Mount Vernon Road area and placed in custody, according to Edwards.
“Thank you to Hurricane Police, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police for their joint effort to capture this guy,” Edwards said.
Edwards did not have the suspect’s name and a message to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, which was the lead agency in the investigation, was not immediately returned Friday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, battery, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Found property, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Adams Avenue.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.