HUNTINGTON — One middle school in Cabell County and another in Wayne County were awarded grants to help support the music programs offered during the school year.
Huntington East Middle Middle School in Cabell and Buffalo Middle School in Wayne will each receive around $40,000 in grant funding to be used for musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials through the program.
“It’s going to allow students who might not be able to buy one, to get an instrument to participate. We have some school instruments but they are fairly old and hard to maintain,” said Nathan Kerr, HEMS music teacher.
Kerr has taught in Cabell County for over two decades and knows the importance of incorporating the arts into education, but said he feels it’s especially important coming off a year where many were unable to get the full experience of music classes.
It is just wonderful timing for us, you know, we couldn’t even perform last year. We did one performance and it was just on video. The arts are so important because it gives students another way to express themselves,” Kerr said.
Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save The Music Foundation, to announce a total of eight West Virginia middle schools on Tuesday.
“We should be so proud with what we’re doing in West Virginia, especially what we’re doing with the arts and music,” Justice said. “We should be so proud. Today is just another day of amazing accomplishment.”
The other six schools are Kasson Elementary/Middle (Barbour County), Meadow Bridge Prekindergarten-6 (Fayette), Hannan Junior/Senior High School (Mason), Pike View Middle (Mercer), Lenore Prekindgarten-8 (Mingo), and Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle (Wyoming).
The grants announced last week were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders.
Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state.