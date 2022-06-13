CHARLESTON — Two people were sentenced to prison recently for their roles in the destruction of a mine that spans Lincoln and Boone counties.
Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced last week to nine months in prison and one year in prison, respectively, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court records and testimony, Sprouse and Dotson admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized equipment from the mine in 2019. These thefts forced the mine to shut down for two weeks. The thefts also resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine, the release states.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Each man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Both face three years of supervised release after their prison terms.
