HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced in federal court Monday for drug charges in two cases.
Gregory Scott Broce, 50, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve three years and one month in federal prison after having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said.
As part of his plea, Broce admitted he was driving a vehicle July 6, 2019, near 11th Avenue and 22nd Street in Huntington when a West Virginia State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop on a report of the vehicle being stolen.
While searching the vehicle, the trooper found multiple baggies containing 10.7 grams of crack cocaine and 3.4 grams of heroin. Digital scales and multiple empty baggies were also found on Broce.
In an unrelated case, Derrick Pritchett, 37, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve three years in federal prison after having previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana.
As part of his plea, he admitted troopers with the West Virginia State Police searched his vehicle Dec. 5, 2019, on Artisan Avenue in Huntington. During the search they found about 17 grams of heroin and 56 grams of marijuana.
Pritchett was on supervised release when the drug offense was committed.
He was sentenced to serve two years and nine months for the drug offense and one year and three months for the supervised release violation. The sentences will run consecutively.