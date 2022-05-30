HUNTINGTON — Two men were recently sentenced to serve federal prison time for various drug crimes in Huntington.
Augustus Darryl Jones Jr., 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to serve six years and three months in prison, followed by five years’ supervised release, after previously having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Jones admitted he arranged to distribute meth to a confidential informant Nov. 10, 2021, in Huntington. The West Virginia State Police pulled Jones over while he was driving to make the drug transaction and seized 460 grams of methamphetamine from his vehicle.
Jones admitted he possessed and intended to distribute the methamphetamine to the informant.
In a separate case, Eric Mashawn McNeely Jr., 30, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to the distribution of heroin.
Thompson said McNeely sold approximately 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl during a controlled buy in Huntington on Feb. 28, 2019.
