HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were recently sentenced to prison for their roles in a large multi-state drug trafficking organization.
Edward Shane Midkiff, 35, was sentenced to three years and one month for distribution of methamphetamine. Mark Anthony Chandler, 31, was sentenced to four years and four months for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Each prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Midkiff admitted that a confidential informant contacted him Jan. 12, 2021, to arrange a methamphetamine purchase. Midkiff met the informant in the 500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to complete the transaction.
Chandler admitted to receiving approximately one-half kilogram of cocaine from a co-defendant, William Raeshaun Byrd, in Huntington on June 30, 2021. Chandler was subsequently transporting the cocaine to another location when a deputy with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop of his vehicle. Chandler fled from the stop and was arrested on a later date. During the stop, the deputy seized the cocaine as well as a 9mm pistol that Chandler left in the vehicle. Chandler admitted that he intended to distribute the cocaine.
All 18 individuals indicted have pleaded guilty in the case, the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the organization and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Law enforcement seized more than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, 14 firearms and $335,000.
