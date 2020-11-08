IRONTON — Two people were sentenced to prison last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for violating terms of their community control sanctions (probation).
Jimmy J. Lambert, 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. He admitted to failing a drug screen and failing to pay restitution in a 2019 case.
Judge Christen Finley sentenced him to nine months in prison in the drug case. She also agreed to run a 150-day prison sentence in the second case concurrent with the nine-month sentence. Lambert was ordered to stay on community control sanctions and do 400 hours of community service.
In an unrelated case, Ryan Langley, 41, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison. He could have been sentenced to 250 days in prison after pleading guilty in a drug case.
Authorities said Langley failed to complete a drug abuse program, failed a drug screen and failed to report to probation officials. He was credited for 13 days already served.
In other cases:
- Kenneth Davis, 29, of the 700 block of 39th Street, Ashland, was sentenced to six months in prison in a felony case. The sentence can run concurrently with any sentence he faces in Kentucky.
- Bessie Davis, 36, of Raceland Meadows Street, Russell, Kentucky, was placed on community control sanctions for four years after pleading guilty in a felony case. She was ordered to continue treatment at Hope Center in Lexington, Kentucky, and do 400 hours of community service.
- Michael Arrowood, 35, of Paintsville, Kentucky, admitted to violating probation rules. He is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Angela M. Kukuloff, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.