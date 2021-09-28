HUNTINGTON — Two men were sentenced to lengthy federal prison sentences after admitting to drug crimes in separate cases, according to news releases from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
Tionte Lavon Blanchard, 25, of Akron, Ohio, admitted that from the fall of 2018 to June 2019 he and others participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that was frequently shipped from Akron to various locations in West Virginia.
During the conspiracy, Blanchard used a residence along 25th Street in Huntington to store methamphetamine after it arrived from Akron. On June 6, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and seized more than 1.7 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine. Blanchard admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and intended to distribute it in the Huntington area.
Blanchard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.
In an unrelated case, Cecil Monroe Bowman, 66, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve five years and 10 months in prison after previously having pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to court documents, on Oct. 14, 2020, Bowman was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police. After giving consent to search his vehicle, troopers found 23 grams of heroin under the driver’s seat. Bowman admitted he intended to sell the heroin.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts.
