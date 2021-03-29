HUNTINGTON — A Huntington drug dealer and felon who illegally possessed a firearm were sentenced last week in separate cases in a Huntington federal court.
Mary Beth Cummings, 36, was sentenced to serve five years and 10 months after previously having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Cummings was part of a significant meth trafficking network, which she admitted in May 2019 she participated in.
She obtained large quantities of meth that had been transported from Akron, Ohio, to Huntington, several times. She relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the drug to her before she would distribute it to various Huntington customers.
She admitted she knew some of those customers intended to further distribute the meth.
Kevin Holmes Jr., 31, was sentenced to serve three years and 10 months in federal prison after previously admitting to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnston said Holmes admitted an officer with the Huntington Police Department stopped him Dec. 22, 2019, when he was driving near the intersection of 20th Street and 6th Avenue in Huntington. After finding there were warrants for Holmes, the officer asked him to get out of the vehicle, which he did before he fled.
After a short foot chase, he was detained. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, which he had been prohibited from possessing due to a 2015 conviction in Kentucky for trafficking a controlled substance, fleeing police and wanton endangerment.