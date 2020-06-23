HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced in federal court last week on firearm charges as part of a national initiative with a goal to reduce gun violence.
David Walker Jr., 45, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve four years and nine months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
As part of his plea, Walker admitted that while on parole, he possessed two firearms. Walker is prohibited from possessing firearms because he was convicted in 2018 of the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in Cabell County.
In a separate case, Anthony Smith, 44, of Wayne, was sentenced to serve two years and nine months after previously having pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Smith was arrested April 8, 2019, after troopers with the West Virginia State Police searched his vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on 5th Street Road in Huntington. Troopers located a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle, and Smith admitted the gun was his.
Smith was prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of a 2005 conviction for the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Davidson County, Tennessee.
The two cases are part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Guardian” initiative, which has a goal to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.