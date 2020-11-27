HUNTINGTON — Two men were sentenced to federal prison this week in separate cases involving illegal firearm and drug possession.
Vernon Eugene Mitchell, 31, of Detroit, was sentenced to serve nine years and three months in federal prison after previously admitting to the distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, officers with the Huntington Police Department used a confidential informant Oct. 2, 2019, to purchase fentanyl from Mitchell. The two met near the intersection of West 13th Street and Monroe Avenue in Huntington, where Mitchell gave the fentanyl to the informant.
A search warrant was executed Nov. 7, 2019, at Mitchell’s home at 438 1/2 5th Ave. in Huntington. During the search, officers found $11,201 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber pistol, among other things.
As part of his plea, Mitchell admitted he had made the money via selling fentanyl and that he possessed the firearm. He admitted he had been selling heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area from the summer of 2019 to December 2019.
In an unrelated case, Matthew Thacker, 39, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thacker admitted that officers at the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Nov. 14, 2018, at his home in the 300 block of Oak Street in Huntington. During their search, officers found two firearms.
Thacker admitted he knew he could not legally possess those firearms because of a 2014 conviction for the felony offenses of aggravated battery and aggravated assault in Pinellas County, Florida.