HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal prison time for their roles in separate gun crimes in Huntington.
Craig Eatmon, 41, was sentenced to serve one year and three months in federal prison as a result of his previous guilty plea to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Eatmon admitted he sold a firearm May 19 and June 17, 2019, at Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry on 4th Avenue in Huntington. At the time he sold the firearms, he had been convicted of a drug-related felony and malicious destruction of property in Wayne County, Michigan.
As a result of those convictions, Eatmon was prohibited from possessing the firearms.
The ATF conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.
In an unrelated case, Jeffrey L. Hodgens, 42, was sentenced to serve two years and sixth months in federal prison after he previously entered a guilty plea to theft of a firearm.
Stuart said Hodgens admitted he got in a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington on March 24, 2019, where he located a Colt 5.56-mm rifle. Hodgens stole the rifle and admitted that he subsequently traded it to another person in Huntington in exchange for methamphetamine.
When the rifle was later recovered, it was determined it was capable of firing as a fully automatic machine gun.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF and the Huntington Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.