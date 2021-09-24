HUNTINGTON — Two out-of-state men were sentenced to prison in a Huntington federal court Monday after admitting to drug crimes.
Christopher Michael Adkins, 37, of Florida, was sentenced to serve six years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
In a separate case, Jacob Benjamin Loper, 20, of Ohio, was sentenced to serve a year and six months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance Jan. 19 at an 8th Street home in Huntington while attempting to locate Adkins, who had active arrest warrants. When he left the home, a traffic stop was conducted and officers found 29.8 grams of suspected heroin, 21.3 grams of meth, digital scales and multiple cellphones in the vehicle.
Adkins admitted the items were his, Johnston said.
Johnston said Loper’s arrest came after law enforcement officers executed search warrants June 12, 2019, at locations along 26th and 27th streets in Huntington while investigating a shooting.
Inside the 26th Street home, they found Loper, along with 7.9 grams of heroin. Loper admitted his fingerprints would be on the baggie of heroin and he had possessed it at the 27th Street residence.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
