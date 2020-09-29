HUNTINGTON — Thirty-four students and seven staff members at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine after the school was notified Tuesday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The students both last attended classes Sept. 22.
Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s chief health officer, Dr. Andrea Lauffer.
Anyone who came into direct contact with the two students has been notified that they should quarantine. Other students and staff at the school should not be affected as a result of social distancing and other safety protocols in place at the school, according to a release from the district.
Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
There are 17 outbreaks in schools across West Virginia, not including the outbreak at Huntington High. An outbreak is defined by the West Virginia Department of Education as two or more cases from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or group.
There are four positive cases at West Teays Elementary School in Putnam County; two at Lincoln County High School; two at Logan Senior High School; three at South Charleston Middle School; and three at Dunbar Primary School.
Marshall University confirmed 12 new student cases and two new employee cases last week. There are 85 students in off-campus quarantine/isolation and 26 in on-campus quarantine/isolation, and 29 employees are in quarantine/isolation off campus. The university conducted 453 random tests and found 11 positives.
The university tested 151 people Monday, but the results have not been released.
The state is offering free testing in several counties Wednesday, including in Wayne, Logan and Putnam counties:
- Logan County, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., old 84 Lumber building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek.
- Putnam County, 1 to 5 p.m., old Buffalo High School, 81 High School Road, Buffalo.
- Wayne County, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave., Wayne.
There were 180 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday, for a total of 15,692, and eight new deaths: a 70-year-old man from Logan County, a 70-year-old man from Putnam County, a 79-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 73-year-old man from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 84-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 73-year-old man from Monroe County and a 78-year-old woman from Taylor County.
There have been 345 deaths related to the virus.
Cases per county are: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,009), Boone (227), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (843), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (26), Fayette (629), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (127), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (382), Jackson (270), Jefferson (436), Kanawha (2,704), Lewis (38), Lincoln (171), Logan (620), Marion (284), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (425), Mineral (174), Mingo (377), Monongalia (2,035), Monroe (151), Morgan (55), Nicholas (105), Ohio (374), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (576), Raleigh (526), Randolph (252), Ritchie (13), Roane (52), Summers (55), Taylor (127), Tucker (34), Tyler (16), Upshur (84), Wayne (403), Webster (8), Wetzel (56), Wirt (12), Wood (374) and Wyoming (118).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 341 active cases Tuesday.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19: a 76-year-old man who is hospitalized, and a 73-year-old woman, 52-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 84-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, all isolating at home. There are 119 active cases out of a total 490.
Statewide, 1,018 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 67,856, and eight new deaths, for a total of 1,170. The deaths included a 77-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Floyd County.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients being between 9 and 63 years old, including four children. There are 131 active cases in the county out of a total 711. Lawrence County has the seventh-highest rate of occurrence in the state.
Statewide, 1,105 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 152,907, and 37 new deaths, for a total of 4,783.
Nearly 34,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 7,129,313, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 204,598 deaths related to the virus.