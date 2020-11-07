HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County residents were among the 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 59-year-old man and 85-year-old woman from Cabell County. They are the county’s 36th and 37th deaths related to the virus.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Mingo County, 52-year-old man from Mercer County, 72-year-old man from Raleigh County, 67-year-old man from Mingo County, 80-year-old man from Fayette County, 68-year-old woman from Wirt County, 83-year-old woman from Marshall County, 49-year-old man from Summers County, 90-year-old woman from Summers County, 77-year-old woman from Preston County, 82-year-old man from Boone County, 90-year-old woman from Boone County and 98-year-old woman from Boone County.
The state has recorded 502 deaths related to the virus.
Statewide, there were 655 new cases reported Saturday, for a total of 27,742.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (217), Berkeley (1,874), Boone (446), Braxton (89), Brooke (282), Cabell (1,783), Calhoun (37), Clay (74), Doddridge (77), Fayette (840), Gilmer (116), Grant (206), Greenbrier (246), Hampshire (175), Hancock (272), Hardy (117), Harrison (731), Jackson (455), Jefferson (700), Kanawha (4,102), Lewis (138), Lincoln (298), Logan (834), Marion (456), Marshall (544), Mason (197), McDowell (167), Mercer (896), Mineral (329), Mingo (728), Monongalia (2,471), Monroe (275), Morgan (177), Nicholas (211), Ohio (764), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (76), Preston (264), Putnam (1,123), Raleigh (951), Randolph (480), Ritchie (69), Roane (119), Summers (169), Taylor (182), Tucker (69), Tyler (80), Upshur (300), Wayne (672), Webster (42), Wetzel (266), Wirt (58), Wood (957) and Wyoming (417).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 585 active cases Saturday, while the Wayne County Health Department reported 88 active cases.
In Kentucky, residents in Boyd and Greenup counties are being asked to follow stricter COVID-19 guidelines beginning Monday, Nov. 9, after both counties moved into the “red zone” last week. They were two of 80 counties in the state to be classified in red, which signals a critical incidence rate of COVID-19.
“… This is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth, and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Friday. “We can only get back to normal if we address it head on, and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”
The following recommendations are for counties in the red zone:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid nonessential activities outside of your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance.
Beshear said community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s red zone counties should follow the recommendations through Nov. 15.
An updated list of red zone counties is published every Thursday afternoon at kycovid19.ky.gov.
On Saturday, 2,162 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, for a total of 119,661. There were also 17 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,561.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases Saturday, for a total of 949. Patients’ ages ranged from 7 to 88. There have been 191 new cases reported since the beginning of the month.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 to 79. The county has reported 1,369 total cases. There was also one new virus-related death in the county, for a total of 33.
Statewide, more than 5,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 245,727, with 5,506 deaths related to the virus.
More than 134,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the U.S. on Saturday, the fourth consecutive day that a single-day record was set for the number of cases.