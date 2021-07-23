IRONTON — With two weeks remaining, no candidates have filed for Ironton City Council or for school board seats in the Symmes Valley, Rock Hill, South Point and Ironton school districts.
This is the year that nonpartisan seats on local school boards, township trustees, and city and village councils are up for election in the fall. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
The village of Chesapeake is seeking renewal of a 1.5-mill tax levy, while Fayette Township is seeking renewal of a 2-mill fire levy this fall, according to records in the county board of elections.
Shay Evans, meanwhile, has filed as a Republican candidate for the 6th District U.S. representative seat in Congress.
Martin Appledorn filed this month as a nonpartisan candidate for the Fairland Board of Education. Jamie Murphy has filed as a nonpartisan candidate for the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education.
Pam Legg has filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Proctorville Village Council. Alexandria Swiger filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Athalia Village Council. Tim Dickens filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Hanging Rock Village Council.
Bob Blankenship and Forest E. Kerns Jr. both filed as nonpartisan candidates for Hamilton Township trustee, while Mike Jones filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Fayette Township trustee. Randall Wise filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Upper Township trustee.
William Nance and Scott M. Black both filed as nonpartisan candidates for Perry Township trustee. Brent Dickess filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Lawrence Township trustee. Ronnie Cox filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Decatur Township trustee.
Mike Freeman and Jerry Kelley filed as nonpartisan candidates for Washington Township trustee. Larry Delawder filed as a nonpartisan candidate for Windsor Township trustee.
