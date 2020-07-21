Essential reporting in volatile times.

20200722-hd-OSHP

Courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio – Two Detroit women were charged with drug charges in Scioto County Monday after troopers allegedly found more than 400 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

Promise D. Hollings, 27, and passenger Kacey D. Banks, 28, both from Detroit, are currently housed at the Scioto County Jail and facing charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2019 Chrysler 300 with Michigan registration about 12:25 a.m. Monday for a lane violation on State Route 823.

While interacting with the occupants, troopers allegedly saw a small amount of cocaine on the driver’s seat and detected an odor of marijuana. A probable cause search was conducted, leading to the discovery of 202 grams of suspected cocaine and 240 grams of suspected fentanyl, worth about $44,200.

The defendants face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine if convicted of the charges.

