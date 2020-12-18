HUNTINGTON — Two women are now charged with murder after a victim in a Huntington kidnapping investigation died this week while a second victim continues to recover.
Freda K. Ingels, 40, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with murder, malicious wounding, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was $135,000.
She joins co-defendant, Zinya Dooley, 36, of Huntington, who was initially jailed Dec. 13 on malicious wounding and kidnapping charges. Dooley’s charges have since been upgraded to include murder, unlawful restraint and malicious assault, according to records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said the investigation began when police were called Dec. 12 to 1751 Buffington Ave. on a report of two women being held captive. Police removed them from the home before taking them to a hospital.
During their investigation, they found the women had been held from Dec. 9-12 and beaten by at least two others in front of several witnesses. Search warrants were executed throughout several places the women had been held, Cornwell said, including the Buffington Avenue and Marcum Terrace locations.
The defendants are accused of striking Bertha Bryant in the head and body multiple times with her hands, feet and foreign objects in front of multiple witnesses. Bryant died from her injuries Tuesday at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
An autopsy performed Thursday determined Bryant’s cause of death was “intra-cranial hematoma,” which is believed to have been caused by injuries inflicted on the victim by Ingels.
The complaints said victim Pollyanna Graybeal accused Dooley of using psychological and physical abuse to intimidate them. She accused Dooley of striking her with both open and closed fists, which caused broken teeth and broken bones in her face.
The women are also accused of kicking Graybeal in the face at least twice inside Ingels’ 1506 Marcum Terrace apartment.
Graybeal will need reconstructive surgery on her face to correct the injuries, she told police.
Cornwell said as of Friday only Dooley and Ingels have been charged in connection with the case, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Ingels was also charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident surrounding an Aug. 1 incident involving an overdose in a vehicle. Police arrived at the 1700 block of 10th Avenue at 5:06 p.m. to find a vehicle suspected in a hit and run that occurred a couple hours before in the 2500 block of Davis Street.
The driver, Ingels, was unresponsive and was administered Narcan before being transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Ingels was charges earlier this year in connection into the investigation of the shooting death of Tayla Johnson, 16, of Huntington, who died May 20 in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. She had been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in that case, but not in the shooting itself.