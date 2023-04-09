The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Together with programming for Marshall University’s 2023 Birke Fine Arts Symposium and the HLC Quality Initiative, the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will host Neema Avashia and Rahul Mehta, two visiting writers with roots in West Virginia.

Avashia and Mehta’s reading will take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.

