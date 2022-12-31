CHARLESTON — Two men — one wanted on an outstanding warrant — died over the weekend after jumping into the Elk River near Clay County, West Virginia.
According to West Virginia State Police, at about 4 p.m. Friday, Cpl. F.L. Raynor of the Clay Detachment saw the men walking near a bridge along W.Va. 4 and believed an active warrant existed for one of them.
Raynor stopped the men and confirmed an active warrant existed for one of them, Derek Lee Smith, 29, of Duck, West Virginia.
According to Maj. Shallon Oglesby, Raynor handcuffed Smith and attempted to place him into the police vehicle when Smith fled and jumped into the river.
Raynor unsuccessfully tried to rescue Smith, according to Oglesby.
The man accompanying him, Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, also of Duck, entered the river as well and disappeared from sight.
Both men’s bodies were recovered from the river Saturday after a search.
