HUNTINGTON — Attorneys met last week to sort through final motions as they prepare to go to trial in early December in the death of a man in his West Huntington home.
Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the July 19, 2017, slaying of David Ralph in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington. The first-degree robbery charge stems from the theft of a chain from around a man’s neck nine days prior to Ralph’s slaying.
After several continuances due to attorney changes and delay in evidence testing in the two-and-a-half years since the slaying, attorneys are all expecting the trial to go on as planned at 9 a.m. Dec. 3.
On the night of the homicide, Ralph’s live-in girlfriend told police she woke up after hearing a noise and saw Witherel, who had worked for the victim’s construction business, standing inside the home. He left, and she tended to the victim, who later died.
During a motions hearing Wednesday, attorneys said Ralph had suffered four injuries to his body, including one severe injury to his neck. Police previously said he had suffered “cutting” injuries.
Witherel’s girlfriend at the time told police the pair had left their home with two men earlier in the evening and drove Witherel to the victim’s home on the evening of Ralph’s death. One of the men later directed detectives to bloody jeans and shoes in a garbage can in South Point, Ohio.
Although Witherel told the men a dog had bitten him, the men told detectives that Witherel was wearing bloody clothing and had high adrenaline when he left the victim’s home.
Among the arguments heard Wednesday attorneys debated whether his charges should be split into two trials, what photos would be shared at trial, how a medical examiner on the case would be allowed to testify and what witness testimony would be allowed.
In the first motion, defense attorney Todd Meadows requested the robbery and murder charges be tried separately because they surrounded two different events nine days apart with different evidence and details. He said Witherel has a right to testify to one event, but not the other, if he chooses.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale, who was assigned to the case after the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office was recused, said both victims knew each other and had worked together in their business, which the defendant would have known. He called the events a “common scheme plan” and said the cases are intertwined in evidence.
While Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard originally denied the request, he later said he would not yet rule on it after Witherel confirmed he wished to testify to the robbery charge, but not the murder. Defense attorney Kerry Nessel said Witherel would sign a binding document to uphold his statement.
The defense also requested to exclude or limit the amount of photos from the crime scene and autopsy that would be allowed to be shown at trial. Nessel said the photos depict injuries that are the worst he has seen in his career, calling them “graphic, colorful and detailed.”
“There’s no need to batter a jury by showing them these pictures,” he said.
Assistant prosecutor Mat Deerfield agreed with the defense to limit autopsy photos to four — one for each wound — but said the prosecution has a duty to also show the wounds in their “natural condition” at the crime scene.
Howard picked three additional photos that would be allowed at trial, making a total of seven.
In clearing up issues with who would be testifying at trial, Nessel said former West Virginia Medical Examiner Dr. Andrea Orvik has left the state office for Montana since the death occurred and had been seeking an estimated $10,000 to fly to Huntington to testify to the autopsy conducted on the victim.
While defense raised objections, an agreement was reached that the doctor could testify via video from a remote location. Nessel said he also understood the doctor is pregnant and might not be able to fly, which would delay the case further if he asked for her to testify in person.
Nessel also requested that Plymale would not be allowed to introduce at trial witness statements from anyone who would not be testifying on the stand at trial. Many of the witnesses have left the state since the killing, he said, and he was unsure if the prosecutors would be successful in having them come back to Huntington for the trial.
Plymale said it should not be an issue to meet Nessel’s request.
The trial will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 in Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson’s courtroom. About 50 potential jurors are expected to be called for jury duty, which is larger than normal due to the number of defense attorneys and prosecutors who have worked the case.
If the trial occurs as expected in December, it will be the first murder trial in Cabell County since March 2019. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail Website, about 10 inmates are currently charged with murder in Cabell County.