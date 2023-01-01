ASHLAND — United Way of Northeast Kentucky has appointed Marshall Tyson as its new CEO beginning Jan. 3.
Tyson has spent over a decade in the nonprofit sector, most recently as the marketing supervisor at Pathways Inc. and brings a record of fundraising and community impact knowledge to the organization, according to a press release from United Way of Northeast Kentucky.
He will succeed Jerri Compton, who has elected to leave United Way after more than nine years of service because of health reasons.
Tyson is a resident of Russell, Kentucky, and a 2006 graduate of Kentucky Christian University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies. According to the release, he brings a multi-county knowledge of marketing, fundraising and crisis management that will benefit the mission at United Way of Northeast Kentucky to improve lives in neighborhoods, schools and workplaces.
Tyson will work directly under the supervision of the United Way’s volunteer-led board of directors and oversee internal staff as well as partner relations throughout the service region of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties, according to the release.
Board President Sheila Fraley led the search committee after Compton’s internal announcement in July of this year.
“Marshall Tyson is the right fit for United Way of Northeast Kentucky,” Fraley said. “Marshall’s experience will continue our work to strengthen families, nurture children and youth while promoting wellness that empowers neighborhoods and communities.”
Tyson will work alongside Compton during the transition, Fraley added.
