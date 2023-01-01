The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — United Way of Northeast Kentucky has appointed Marshall Tyson as its new CEO beginning Jan. 3.

Tyson has spent over a decade in the nonprofit sector, most recently as the marketing supervisor at Pathways Inc. and brings a record of fundraising and community impact knowledge to the organization, according to a press release from United Way of Northeast Kentucky.

