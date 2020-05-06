WILSONDALE, W.Va. — U-Haul began 75 years ago out of a need for many families to move their belongings after World War II so they could start a new life. A lot of people who served in that war have come to work for U-Haul over the years.
WWII Navy veteran L.S. “Sam” Shoen and his wife, Anna Mary Carty Shoen, conceived U-Haul in June 1945 when they recognized a basic need while moving up the West Coast, having abandoned most of their belongings since one-way trailer rentals did not yet exist. From that idea, an industry was born and a new level of mobility became attainable for every American family.
Today, U-Haul serves all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces, helping an estimated 11 million families move every year.
To commemorate both VE Day on May 8 and the company’s 75th anniversary, U-Haul is celebrating former team members who served in WWII, including Wilsondale, West Virginia, native Homer Williamson.
Williamson was born in January 1924 in Wayne County and grew up in Man, West Virginia, in Logan County. When World War II broke out, he was in his early teens. By the time the war was over, he engaged in combat on the front line.
The Germans formally surrendered May 7 in Reims, France, with the next day on May 8 pronounced VE Day in Europe.
“I felt good at the end of the war. We finally got to relax,” Williamson said in a 1995 story for U-Haul News. He was assigned to U.S. occupational forces keeping the peace in Linz, Austria, and served through 1946. Williamson received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three stars.
Williamson said in the interview in 1995 that there weren’t many changes in his life as a result of the war, except for one major change.
“I found out who the Lord was because I had been in a fox hole,” he said. “I knew if he would send me home, I would serve him.”
After the war, Williamson came home, got married and started working for his father’s business. He and his wife, Opal, raised two boys and two girls. As his family grew, so did the family business. Williamson became a U-Haul neighborhood dealer in 1970, serving moving customers in Man, West Virginia, for more than 25 years.
According to information from U-Haul, Williamson’s Rentals at 126 Carsey Drive in Man closed Nov. 15, 2001. No one took over the dealership and the property later became West Virginia Storage and then a brewery, Mountain Mama Moonshine.
Williamson died in April 2016.
U-Haul said it’s sharing stories of its pioneers who fought for freedom, and then helped build and grow an iconic American company that remains a leading veteran-friendly employer. The company is currently saluting veterans who served in the European theater, and later this summer will salute the men and women of the Pacific theater.
“These tributes will peak triumphantly with Pacific Aviation Museum’s dedication of the renovated Ford Island Control Tower at Pearl Harbor on Aug. 29,” said U-Haul CEO Joe Shoen. “U-Haul Pacific theater veterans’ bios and photos will be displayed in the tower lobby.”
The Ford Island Control Tower will offer a new elevator, gifted by Shoen, providing public access to the observation deck where America’s lone WWII aviation battlefield can be revered and its heroes remembered.
Shoen said U-Haul continues to aggressively recruit veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process, having been recognized repeatedly as one of the nation’s top veteran-friendly employers.
“U-Haul is also committed to honoring veterans and supporting veteran causes,” he said. “This is accomplished through direct assistance to veteran groups, as well as participation and sponsorship of Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and Pearl Harbor tributes.”
