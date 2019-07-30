HUNTINGTON - A growing U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested 15 fugitives during a roundup last week.
Members of the CUFFED Task Force (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) made the arrests following a two-day warrant sweep ending on July 25.
The task force consists of U.S. Marshals, West Virginia State Police troopers, Wayne County Sheriff's Department deputies and Cabell County Sheriff's Office deputies. Prior to the sweep, 11 Cabell County deputies were sworn-in as "Special Deputy U.S. Marshals." This makes 12 out of 44 deputies now deputized to assist U.S. Marshals within the task force, said Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
"This gives us the ability to go out of Cabell County, and actually the state of West Virginia, to arrest the people that plague our city, county and state," Zerkle said. "It's a win-win for us. So, we're happy to be apart of it."
U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous said he's glad to see the CUFFED Task Force growing in southern West Virginia.
"It makes us more effective and gives us more resources," Baylous said. "To go into an area and work on a team, it's easier than to draw all the resources from one agency."
Baylous said the task force is continuing its mission of getting violent fugitives off the streets and more roundups were expected.
Fifteen people were arrested by members of the task force on felony charges: Angel Wright, strangulation; Jason Flowers, breaking and entering; Earl Cochran, grand larceny; Gregory McSweeny, burglary; Brittany Stowers, manufacturing and delivering a narcotic; Chad Spurlock, escape from custody; Isaiah Scragg, aiding escape; Heather Maynard, carrying
prohibited items onto jail grounds; Nathaniel Stevens, malicious wounding; Manuel Clay, possession with intent to deliver; Floyd Miller, federal warrant; Erin Short, receiving or transferring stolen property; Harold McCormick, fraud; Daryl Bradley, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm; and Joseph Blankenship, possession with intent to deliver.
