The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Men's National Volleyball team will defend home court one final time before heading to Paris for 2024 Olympic Qualifiers this fall, and they'll do it in Charleston.

City and team officials announced on Thursday the Charleston Coliseum will host not only the sixth-ranked U.S. men, but also teams from Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago from Sept. 5-10 as part of the 2023 NORCECA Men's Continental Championship.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you