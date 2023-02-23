Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin holds a volleyball as USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis, left, and Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, applaud during the news conference announcing that Charleston will host the 2023 NORCECA Men's Continental Volleyball Championship Sept. 5-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin holds a volleyball as USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis, left, and Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, applaud during the news conference announcing that Charleston will host the 2023 NORCECA Men's Continental Volleyball Championship Sept. 5-10 at the Charleston Coliseum.
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Men's National Volleyball team will defend home court one final time before heading to Paris for 2024 Olympic Qualifiers this fall, and they'll do it in Charleston.
City and team officials announced on Thursday the Charleston Coliseum will host not only the sixth-ranked U.S. men, but also teams from Canada, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Trinidad & Tobago from Sept. 5-10 as part of the 2023 NORCECA Men's Continental Championship.
"We really need to have our game face on as if we're playing the number one team in the world because that's what we're going to be facing two weeks later," said USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis. "So we're going to treat every one of these like it's an Olympic Gold Medal match."
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at noon and can be netted via Ticketmaster or the Charleston Coliseum box office.
"When we're on the court, we're playing fiercely," Davis said. "We're fighting for our country and that means we're also fighting for you guys."
According to Davis, the city can expect to see "thousands" of international fans who arrive to see their teams compete for crucial Olympic seeding points, during an event Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin termed "one of the city's greatest sports announcements in decades."
"The economic impact is going to be substantial, no question about it," said Goodwin. "But the things that you can't measure, the national attention, the international attention that the city of Charleston is going to receive at the beginning of September is monumental. That's something you can't put a price tag on."
Davis said the city's location in the Ohio Valley, the largest of U.S. Volleyball's 40 regions in terms of participants, played a role in the decision to host the annual volleyball competition in Charleston at a time when its become one of the most widely played women's youth sports and is the fastest growing sport among young men.
"People say what about Southern California, what about Florida? It's right here," said Davis.
Other cross-sports factors such as three interstates running through the city, and presence of a quality facility in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center that will soon be joined by a brand new athletic complex led Goodwin and colleagues at the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau to take the long-term approach of marketing the city toward youth and travel athletic events.
"One of our goals at the convention and visitors bureau is to increase travel to the city through competitive sport and one of my goals is to make Charleston the volleyball capital of the state of West Virginia and in this part of the country," said Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President/CEO Tim Brady. "And an event like this certainly moves us in that direction."
According to Goodwin, the travel sports industry has rapidly grown in recent years to almost $40 billion by 2022.
"We want[ed] a piece of that pie, because we're in the perfect location," she said.
For now though, the ball is out of officials' hands and in the people of Charleston's court in terms of serving up hospitality to the likely influx of international guests.
"We're gonna pack this house and not only are we gonna pack this house, we're gonna make sure that every single one of our small businesses and all of our restaurants have the red carpet welcoming our USA team for sure," Goodwin said.
The mayor also said the city is pursuing sporting events "in an aggressive manner" and to expect more good news on the sports front in the future.
"There'll be some more in the pipeline because there has to be," she said. "This is the kind of momentum we want."
