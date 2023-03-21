The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tarr sends letter to US Treasury

West Virginia Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General to review whether Gov. Jim Justice “grossly misappropriated” $28.3 million in federal COVID relief dollars.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The head of the West Virginia Senate’s finance panel has asked a U.S. Treasury Department watchdog agency to review whether Gov. Jim Justice “grossly misappropriated” $28.3 million in federal COVID relief dollars.

Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, addressed a letter Monday to the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General asking it to respond to his concerns about “ethics, legality, and risk of any future claw backs” regarding the Governor’s Office’s transfer of $28,375,985 in remaining CARES Act funding unspent at the Sept. 30 deadline to spend it to a discretionary fund controlled by the office.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

