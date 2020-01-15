CHARLESTON — Beth Wolfe, who recently served as director of continuing education at Marshall University, has been named the new executive vice president of enrollment management at the University of Charleston following a national search.
Wolfe served in various roles for the past 13 years at Marshall.
“Beth’s background and expertise align perfectly with the increasingly complex dynamics of enrollment management,” UC President Marty Roth said in a December news release. “Her leadership, communication, and analytic skills quickly resonated with community members. We are excited to have Beth join our senior leadership team.”
An educator and administrator with more than 21 years of experience in K-12 and higher education in West Virginia and Indiana, Wolfe is a three-time graduate of Marshall University. She began her teaching career at Stonewall Jackson Junior High (now Middle School) on Charleston’s West Side. After teaching English and chemistry at Bloomington (Indiana) High School South for seven years, she returned to the Mountain State in 2006 to fill the role of coordinator of STEM outreach at Marshall.
Wolfe’s experience at Marshall also includes service as director of recruitment, where she led efforts to bring in the two largest freshmen classes in Marshall history. In her most recent position, she launched the successful Lifelong Learning Program that provides informal learning opportunities to retirees in the greater Huntington area.
An avid writer and public speaker, Wolfe was invited to speak in the inaugural TEDx Marshall University event last spring, and her poetry will appear in the 2020 edition of the Women of Appalachia Project anthology. Her research interests include higher education marketing and workplace civility in higher education.
Wolfe began her appointment at UC on Jan. 13.