HUNTINGTON — People donned their worst and most hideous sweaters Friday in celebration of a day dedicated to ugly knits and patterns.
National Ugly Sweater Day is observed every year on the third Friday in December, and in Huntington that included the annual Ugly Sweater and Holiday Karaoke Night event at Taps at Heritage. Prizes were awarded for the ugliest sweater as well as the best song, and the event featured holiday-inspired drinks.
The first “official” ugly sweater event was held in Canada in the early 2000s to raise money for a patient’s cancer treatment. That party was a hit, paving the way for similar events to be planned for everything from small holiday get-togethers to huge corporate events — all with the goal of being the guest in attendance wearing the ugliest sweater.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.