The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — People donned their worst and most hideous sweaters Friday in celebration of a day dedicated to ugly knits and patterns.

National Ugly Sweater Day is observed every year on the third Friday in December, and in Huntington that included the annual Ugly Sweater and Holiday Karaoke Night event at Taps at Heritage. Prizes were awarded for the ugliest sweater as well as the best song, and the event featured holiday-inspired drinks.

The first “official” ugly sweater event was held in Canada in the early 2000s to raise money for a patient’s cancer treatment. That party was a hit, paving the way for similar events to be planned for everything from small holiday get-togethers to huge corporate events — all with the goal of being the guest in attendance wearing the ugliest sweater.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.