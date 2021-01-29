ASHLAND — A new partnership between two established health care systems has launched, and officials believe it will bring more advanced care for patients in the Tri-State area and beyond.
King’s Daughters Health System in Ashland and UK HealthCare, the clinical health care system of the University of Kentucky, announced Friday their intent to enter into a significant partnership that will create new opportunities for both organizations to better serve patients throughout Kentucky, southern Ohio and West Virginia.
“This is a win-win situation for two strong organizations,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “This partnership builds on our existing relationship and creates mutual alignment between our two organizations."
The executive committee of UK’s Board of Trustees and King’s Daughters' Board of Directors endorsed the formation of the new joint venture partnership during special meetings Friday morning. It is anticipated that the final operational details of the partnership will be announced in early April.
The partnership will provide expanded access to advanced and highly specialized services for residents of eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio, including access to UK HealthCare’s solid organ transplantation program, bone marrow transplantation and expand on the existing relationship between UK’s Markey Cancer Center and King’s Daughters, Newman added.
"Since the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte (Hospital) in this region, there is just an increased need for access to care as well as the ability for us to invest in the care for this region," Newman said.
A new governing group will be formed for the proposed joint venture with equal representation of both UK and KDHS. David Jones, current chair of King’s Daughters Board of Directors, will serve as chair of the new board. Kristie Whitlatch, RN, MSN, will continue in her role as president and chief executive officer of King’s Daughters.
While Whitlatch will join the UK HealthCare management team, no additional changes in management, compensation, benefits or job responsibilities are anticipated at either UK HealthCare or King’s Daughters.
King’s Daughters has enjoyed a longstanding, positive relationship with UK HealthCare, Whitlatch noted, and the new extended partnership, she believes will only strengthen the quality of care they can provide to patients.
“Our goal in entering into this partnership is to strengthen local healthcare,” Whitlatch said, “not just in Ashland and eastern Kentucky, but throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.”