For more than a week, headlines around the world have broadcast the news of Russia’s war on neighboring Ukraine.
On Feb. 24, the invasion began. Near the southern front was a Ukrainian native who still holds ties to the region, Olena Horielova, known as Ali, her daughter, Alice, and their pet dog.
“It could never cross my mind that there could be war in my peaceful city and country,” Horielova said. “Many of us believed that the presidents of our two countries, President Putin of Russia and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only spoke and joked together as the world’s warnings were to help them find a friendly solution. Most of the people of Ukraine speak the Russian language fluently or know or understand the Russian language, and many have families, relatives and friends who live in Russia. So why would Russia attack Ukrainians on our own land?”
The family lives in Mykolaiv, which is located between the port city of Crimea to the east and the country of Moldova to the west. Mykolaiv, along with the nearby cities of Kherson and Odessa, have been recent targets of the Russian Army. When the danger level rises, Horielova spends the night in her bathroom with her daughter’s bedding set up in the bathtub.
People, friends and family have reached out to Ali during this time of war, including many she met while spending a year in West Virginia as a teenager. Then, she was a foreign exchange student hosted in Lincoln County by RD and Peggy Dean.
Her temporary family was musicians, and Horielova began to learn and fall in love with bluegrass music during her time in the state. In 2006, she returned to Lincoln County as a young adult to visit her former hosts and also to attend the Appalachian String Band Festival, also known as Clifftop due to its location on top of the New River Gorge.
Once she was acclimated at the festival, Horielova formed a band and entered the Neo-Traditional Band Contest, an event where Appalachian roots music is presented in quirky and eccentric ways. In 2006, the Ukrainian Sting Band made the Top 5 Finals. With Horielova playing guitar and singing lead, the group performed the Beatles’ hit “A Hard Day’s Night,” with the lyrics of the song alternately sung in Ukrainian.
This past week, however, music was the last thing on Horielova’s mind as she was surrounded by the sounds of tanks, bombs and invading soldiers.
In an interview March 1, she described what it is like to be in the midst of the southern front as her countrymen and women fight for their lives and for freedom.
“My heart jumps up and down when we are warned of more tanks coming toward my city, which is a new horrifying reality now,” she said. “When I have to spend a night in the bathroom, away from my windows, and I hear loud explosions outside or shootings, I am scared to death. Every day I must keep my tears away from my daughter so that she doesn’t panic when I read news about killed Ukrainian civilians, dogs dying from heart attacks because of the loud explosions, and people who don’t have access to food and water and are helpless because the bridges are ruined and no one can currently reach them to help.
“Luckily, we still have an internet and mobile connection. Only being connected to the news and incredible support from all over the world make me and many of my fellow citizens stronger. But being strong does not mean I am not afraid. I am.”
For Horielova, the first signs of the invasion came in the form of Facebook messages from her former hosts in West Virginia. Then, on the morning of Feb. 24, she went to town to get medicine and food and found 50 people waiting in line at the pharmacy and more than 100 people waiting in line for the ATM.
She leaves her house rarely now, fearing Russian troops as well as Russian-speaking saboteurs on the streets who are there to help the occupying soldiers.
“People from both countries often listen to the same Russian music, watch the same TV shows and movies, and follow the same Instagram stars and bloggers,” said Horielova. “Many ordinary Ukrainians work in Russia partly as they will earn money in Moscow for half a year or a full year and then come back to live here in Ukraine, because our local salaries are $300 to $400 a month for most people, and even less. What I mean is, Ukraine and Russia used to have very close relationships between our civilian people, while we are also used to having fights between our politicians.”
Back in West Virginia, Lia McDonald is a Marshall graduate who works on contracts for the American Red Cross after acquiring a master’s degree in peace and conflict development in Spain and spending two years in Ukraine (2018-20) as a member of the Peace Corps.
When McDonald first arrived in Ukraine, she lived with two separate host families, with neither of them able to speak the same language. That led to a lot of interaction via the parlor game known as charades. McDonald eventually settled in the western Ukraine city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
“In Ukraine, they are really trying to push the study of the English language because they really want to be a part of the United Nations,” said McDonald. “A lot of the younger generations there are actively learning English, so I could really talk well with the 6-year-olds. My two good friends in Ukraine right now, one in their 30s and another in his mid-20s, they are absolutely fluent in English. I am certified to teach English as well, so my judge of someone’s fluency in our language is if they understand sarcasm. When they started to banter back and forth with me, I knew they had it.”
Like many with connections to those in Ukraine, McDonald is worried about their fate. She has also noticed signs about the events happening there.
“I have nothing but respect for Ukrainians,” said McDonald. “I love the culture and I love the people there. In Ukraine, everything is family-oriented and they are connected to their city’s culture and their oblast’s (state) culture, and it is interesting to see and experience. They would do anything for me at the drop of a hat if I asked. My mom came over to visit with her friend, and anyone I knew took really good care of them and that is not something I have seen in a lot of my travels. I also worked for a non-governmental organization that helped internally displaced persons from the eastern conflict area of Ukraine in the more pro-Russian Donetsk regions. They spoke primarily Russian, even though some Ukrainian people would get upset if you spoke Russian.”
Horielova, who lives in Mykolaiv, speaks primarily Russian yet considers herself 100% Ukrainian and pro-independence.
When McDonald’s phone and social media pages began to show more about Ukraine, she knew something serious was going on. Soon, a video of a missile hitting the airport in Ukraine showed up, and she watched it explode right across the street from where she used to work. That is when she and her friends went into action.
“We are writing our senators and our president, and we are collecting money and buying supplies to send over there using our contacts in Poland,” said McDonald. “So, we are doing as much as we can from here. I am friends with multitudes of people in different cities in Ukraine, and I do daily check-ins with them. I have news sources going on my phone and my computer and my TV at all times now. I actively look at news updates and translate what they are saying, trying to differentiate from Russian-created news sources so I can try and dissect what is real and what is not real.”
Back in Mykolaiv, Horielova is amazed by the worldwide reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.
“I never expected anything like this response,” said Horielova. “The support is tremendous. Everywhere across the world, people and governments unite to help us protect our people and our territory. I am so grateful to see so many kind people who want peace in all corners of the planet.
“It does help us to stay strong even though the mind gets so tired of all this constant panic, danger, fear for my child, my dog and my family. Every night now, I don’t know if I will wake up tomorrow or not, or if my friends, relatives and other citizens will survive another day or not. The Ukrainian army and local volunteers who help protect our cities from the Russian tanks and the betrayers are so brave. I never dreamt of seeing Ukrainians so united and eager to fight for our freedom and for peace.”