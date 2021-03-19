HUNTINGTON — A few new creatures have taken up residence in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.
A pink pincushion sea urchin and coco worm are among the new additions to the museum’s 210-gallon saltwater reef aquarium, which is located in the conservatory. The pincushion sea urchin, which museum officials say moves around a lot, likes to cover itself with shells and other debris to hide, while the coco worm has feathery projections by its mouth and lives in a tube that it secretes.
The aquarium, plants and sculptures in the conservatory can be viewed at any time during regular museum hours.
Located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington, the museum is open for members from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. It is open for general admission 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Mondays and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission to the museum is free on Tuesdays.