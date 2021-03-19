The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A few new creatures have taken up residence in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.

A pink pincushion sea urchin and coco worm are among the new additions to the museum’s 210-gallon saltwater reef aquarium, which is located in the conservatory. The pincushion sea urchin, which museum officials say moves around a lot, likes to cover itself with shells and other debris to hide, while the coco worm has feathery projections by its mouth and lives in a tube that it secretes.

The aquarium, plants and sculptures in the conservatory can be viewed at any time during regular museum hours.

Located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington, the museum is open for members from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. It is open for general admission 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Mondays and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission to the museum is free on Tuesdays.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.