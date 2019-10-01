HUNTINGTON — As the opioid epidemic became more and more present in everyday life, many organizations with an interest in the greater public good have shifted their missions to meet those new needs.
As difficult as it is sometimes for churches to deviate from their traditional roles, many have — to varying degrees — adapted to the current circumstances with free meals, hosting supporting groups, and donating to community addiction resources.
But a church in Huntington’s West End, one of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods, has completely recast itself and its purpose to meet the new, dire needs that poverty and addiction have created.
On Sunday, Madison Avenue Church of God officially rebranded itself Transformation Community Church, an outward reflection of the changes inside, said Rev. Deb Winters, who’s pastored the church for now four years. The move represents a shift in its attitude toward those recovering from substance use disorder, which along with their families now comprises the bulk of the church’s congregation.
Like most well-established churches, attendance at Madison Avenue had steadily declined over the years while the average age had gone up, Winters said. When she arrived in 2015, there were 25 people on Sundays, and all but one was over age 60.
What was once a family-oriented, middle-class neighborhood also had declined over the years, she added, and the plight of addiction and poverty beset Huntington’s West End particularly hard. The church that had once served hundreds in a relatively cozy neighborhood now found itself much smaller, and facing much greater hardship outside its doors.
One day, the conversation sprung up among church members about adapting the church to that new reality, Winters continued — restructuring themselves to the needs of those fresh in recovery, many from the sober-living homes the church partners with.
It wasn’t an unanimous decision, and there was contention about extending the church to that population, she added. Of those 25 parishioners from when she arrived, half left when the church decided to remake itself.
“There’s people who don’t want those people in their church,” Winters said. “Leading people through this type of change, there’s always going to be people who are hurt.”
But while opening the doors have prompted a handful to leave, it’s welcomed in even more. Seven families with someone in recovery have since joined the church, including individuals who have completed their recovery in Huntington and chose to stay in the city.
Now, Sunday morning attendance is between 45 to 60 individuals, Winters said, including the original core of members who remained and changed with the church.
“If it were easy, everyone would do it. But it’s not,” Winters said. “It takes a lot of prayer and faith, and a good community to do it.”
While the name and bylaws have been rewritten, the fundamental doctrine taught from the pulpit has not, Winters noted. The church is still affiliated with the Church of God (Anderson, Indiana), and still believes and teaches the immutable foundations of Christian faith.
Transformation Community Church offers a full breakfast and Bible study at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, followed by worship service at 11 a.m. and discipleship classes for men and women at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The church will offer an open house for its Celebrate Recovery program at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with regular weekly meetings to follow.
Transformation Community Church is located at 1201 Madison Ave. All are welcome, Winters said.