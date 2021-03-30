HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board will resume work early next month on a project that is expected to reduce flooding in the 8th and 10th street underpasses.
The Sanitary Board started the $1,461,192 project, which is approximately 50% complete, last summer, according to a news release from the City of Huntington. It had been waiting for approval from CSX to install drainage pumps in the underpasses.
Electronic message boards announcing the closure of the 8th Street underpass were placed on both sides of the underpass Monday. It will be closed to traffic on April 5 so construction can begin, and the work is expected to take 30 days to complete, according to the release.
Work in the 10th Street underpass will begin immediately following completion of the 8th Street underpass and also is expected to take 30 days.
The work is one of three infrastructure improvement projects the Sanitary Board has been working on during the past year to reduce street flooding in the city’s Highlawn and downtown areas.
In December 2019, the Huntington Water Quality Board, which is the umbrella agency for the Huntington Sanitary Board and Huntington Stormwater Utility, announced it would begin construction in summer 2020 on the three projects, which total $4,577,012.
The largest of the three projects — at a cost of $2,965,161 — involves cleaning out a large interceptor line that begins in Highlawn and carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater to the Water Quality Board’s treatment plant in Westmoreland. The line was built in 1958 and has never been cleaned out, according to Brian Bracey, executive director of the Water Quality Board, in the release. That has resulted in the interceptor line losing a significant amount of its waste water capacity to sand, sediment and debris, which can result in street flooding.
Cleaning the interceptor line is about 30% complete. The contractor has cleaned 8,583 feet of the 27,091-foot line and has removed 1,109 tons, or 2,201,160 pounds, of debris.
Another contributor of street flooding in Highlawn is when river water infiltrates the interceptor line, further reducing the line’s capacity to carry wastewater. To alleviate this issue, the Sanitary Board completed a $150,655 project to install a backflow preventer on outfall lines next to a pump station on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte, according to the release.
Funding for these projects is the result of a three-step sewer rate increase that was approved by the Water Quality Board and Huntington City Council in 2017.