HUNTINGTON - Participants at Huntington's Underwood Senior Center now have a renewed access to healthy, fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables.
On Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia University Extension Service hosted a celebration marking the opening of the newly rebuilt community garden at the Underwood Senior Center on 9th Avenue.
Those in attendance at the celebration were able to participate in the initial planting of produce in the garden, as well as the first planting workshop to occur for the garden, which was installed by the West Virginia University Cabell County Extension Service.
The West Virginia University Extension Service Family Nutrition Program provided healthy fruits, vegetables and various other snacks and refreshments for seniors and other attendees.
The initial produce planted in the garden and soon to be available for community members include items like herbs, cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes, said Evan Wilson, West Virginia University Extension Service's agriculture and natural resources agent for Cabell and Wayne counties.
"We want to thank the Cabell County Commission for providing the funds to rejuvenate our community garden at the senior center," Wilson said.
Kandi Messinger, health educator for West Virginia University Cabell County Extension Service, said much of the fresh produce should be ready and available at the Underwood Center beginning in August and September.
"I had this dream a long time ago, but Autumn (Starcher) and Evan (Wilson) really spearheaded this effort, with the help of the Cabell County Commission and Kim's Green House (of Milton)," Messinger said.
Because of the revitalized garden, seniors will again be able to eat healthy herbs, fruits and vegetables while at the Underwood Center, or take some of the fresh produce home for later if they want, Messinger said.
"We just want to help provide for (them) because we love our seniors so much," she said.
Lynda Collins, a frequent participant in events and programs at the Underwood Center, said she is excited for what the garden will bring to her community in more ways than one.
"I do a little bit of everything, but being a cook, I love all the fresh produce, so I'm hoping the gardening goes really well," Collins said.